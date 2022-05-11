Get Perfect Beach Waves With This $26 Three Barrel Curling Iron With 13,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love coming across beauty products that are low-effort, saves you time, and of course, budget-friendly. Bonus points if it solves a problem or makes our lives easier in some way. If you're someone who just can't figure out how to work a curling iron, we've got just the thing you need to achieve enviable curls and perfect beachy waves.
Alure's Three Barrel Curling Iron on Amazon features three 1-inch barrels put together in one tool so you can easily create perfect waves on your entire head in just a matter of minutes. It's super easy to use and works pretty much the same way as an old-school crimper where you press down on a section of hair and let the iron work its magic. But instead of creating a bunch of tiny waves, this curling iron creates larger, more natural-looking beachy waves that actually stay.
If you're like us and have a tendency to get a little lazy when it comes to styling hair, this three barrel curling iron is a must-have beauty tool. It has over 13,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, and numerous shoppers say it's a total game changer. Many reviewers also say this curling wand gives them hair that gets a ton of compliments. Who doesn't love that?
To learn more or to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand
Alure's three barrel curling wand was designed to work on all hair types and lengths. It heats up in just 60 seconds, is super easy to use, and will curl your hair in a fraction of the time it would take using an average curling wand. There are four colors to choose from and you can get one today for as low as $26. With summer right around the corner you'll want to get your hands on one ASAP.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Where have you been all my life? I am incapable of using a wand with the glove and the finesse, just can't. So my beach waves have really always relied on wearing braids for a couple days and dry shampooing them back to life. Using this three barrel was not only FAST for someone with a ton of hair but gave me the look that I want my natural hair to have but never does."
"Looking for beach waves? Get this! I bought this because I don't know how to curl my hair with a straightener OR curler. I've watched DIY videos on YouTube but I can never get my curls to go in the right direction. I've also tried recreating beach waves with a straighter, from YouTube vids, none of which have worked for me. I then searched YouTube videos on how to use this three barrel wand and was impressed with how easy it is to use. I purchased this item and am extremely happy with it! I am IN LOVE with my beach waves! Beach waves that I have never been able to accomplish via straighteners or curlers."
"Adorable beach waves. Very easy to do. Quick curling. Gets hot quick. 100% better than the Bed Head crimper."
"Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it. Anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
Love this thing. I'm not the best at doing hair, but I swear now you wouldn't know this. I was always skeptical that it would look too much like a crimper like back in the day, but nope. Totally natural waves. I'm loving it. Highly recommend."
