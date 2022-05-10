Chef Mario Batali Found Not Guilty on Charge of Indecent Assault and Battery in Sexual Misconduct Trial

The verdict is in for Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial.

On May 10, a Boston Municipal Court judge found Batali not guilty on a charge of indecent assault and battery, per a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden obtained by E! News. The verdict comes after Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of allegedly kissing and groping a woman he took a selfie with at a restaurant in Boston in 2017.

According to The New York Times, the judge said, "It's an understatement to say that Mr. Batali did not cover himself in glory on the night in question." However, he added that the accuser "has significant credibility issues."

In his statement, Hayden noted that the DA's office is "disappointed in the judge's verdict," adding that they "will not [waver] in our support for the victim in this case."

Hayden further noted, "It can be incredibly difficult for a victim to disclose a sexual assault."