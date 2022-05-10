13 Things You Won’t Believe Are on Sale for Under $50 at Free People

Love Free People but don't always love the prices? We've got you! We rounded up 13 things you won't believe are $50 or less at Free People. Shop now before something you love sells out.

By Kristine Fellizar May 10, 2022 10:49 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm, Free People Under $50Free People

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

It's no secret that we love shopping at Free People. As one of our shopping editors put it, Free People is just one those brands that always come through with "keep forever pieces," and we definitely have a couple of sweaters to prove that. However, if you have a budget to stick to, Free People may not be your go-to place to shop, no matter how much you love the brand.

Fortunately, Free People's amazing sale section has budget-friendly items that you can shop right now. We're talking a super cute cardigan you can wear at the beach, a unique $30 convertible top that can be worn in 100 ways, a $20 pair of shorts that you'll be wearing all summer long, and so much more. With deals this good, they're guaranteed to sell out fast. We highly recommend shopping ASAP before something you love sells out. 

We searched all throughout Free People to find the very best deals and styles under $50. Check those out below. 

read
Kate Spade Surprise Up to 75% Off Sale: These Bags, Sandals, Jewelry & More Are All Under $100

Free People Daniela Sweater Midi Dress

You'll be ready for a day at the beach with this "timeless with a touch of sultry" midi dress. Shoppers say it's cute, comfortable and a really flattering piece. Right now it's on sale for $50. 

$78
$50
Free People

Free People Feelin’ Good Utility Pull-On Pants

You'll be feelin' good in these chic and versatile utility pants from Free People. As one reviewer wrote, "These pants are so comfortable you feel like you're wearing sweat pants but they look so cute. Love!" 

$98
$50
Free People

Trending Stories

1

Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

2

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Just Turned 18 & We're Feeling Old

3

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

Free People Power Up Bra

Power up in this bandeau-style bra from FP Movement. It features skinny straps and a cutout back. There are three colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $30. 

$38
$30
Free People

Free People 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit

This unique bodysuit from Free People is super versatile, it can be worn in a seemingly endless amount of ways. It's on sale today for just $30, and that's seriously a good deal. 

$60
$30
Free People

Free People Bae Pullover

This slouchy pullover is perfect for days when you want to lounge around at home. It features a cool ruched back for an extra stylish touch, and it's on sale today for $50. 

$88
$50
Free People

Wrangler Carpenter Shorts

These fun striped shorts from Wrangler are a summer wardrobe staple. Pair these with your go-to button down top or a tank top and you're good to go. There are two colors available, and they're both on sale for just $20. 

$69
$20
Free People

Free People Not A Chance Corset Mini Slip

Not a chance you won't be getting a ton of compliments when you wear this corset-style dress. It's originally $78, but it's on sale today for just $30. You can even choose to get this in black or red. 

$78
$30
Free People

Free People Solstice Top

Got a trip planned for the summer? Free People's Solstice Top is a must-pack. You can get it in dijon yellow or black for just $30. 

$48
$30
Free People

Free People Bri Sweatshirt

Free People's Bri sweatshirt was designed to be effortlessly cool. It's currently available in three colors including this stunning turquoise blue. 

$88
$50
Free People

Free People Bare It All Bodycon Slip Dress

Free People reviewers describe this trendy slip dress as "very pretty," "flattering," and "comfy." One shopper even said they got a ton of compliments when they wore this. It's originally $68, but it's on sale today for just $40. Such a great deal! 

$68
$40
Free People

Free People Lizzie Romper

This cute find may look like a minidress, but it's actually a romper! It comes in seven colors including almond milk (shown here), lavender and black. We love that you can wear this dressed up or down, and we love it even more since it's on sale for $50. 

$98
$50
Free People

Free People Seamless Rib Bike Shorts 2-Pack Bundle

In need of some new bike shorts? Right now you can score a pack of two for just $25. 

$34
$25
Free People

Free People James Cardi

The James Cardi on Free People was made to be worn seaside. It features a comfy slouchy fit and stylish banded sleeves for shape. It's originally $78, but you can add this to your closet today for just $50. 

$78
$50
Free People

Looking for more great things to shop today? Ashley Graham Teams Up With Spanx To Launch White Pants You Can't See Through, Even With Black Underwear.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

2

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Just Turned 18 & We're Feeling Old

3

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

4

See Blake Lively's Response When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

5

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy