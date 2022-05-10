13 Things You Won’t Believe Are on Sale for Under $50 at Free People

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's no secret that we love shopping at Free People. As one of our shopping editors put it, Free People is just one those brands that always come through with "keep forever pieces," and we definitely have a couple of sweaters to prove that. However, if you have a budget to stick to, Free People may not be your go-to place to shop, no matter how much you love the brand.

Fortunately, Free People's amazing sale section has budget-friendly items that you can shop right now. We're talking a super cute cardigan you can wear at the beach, a unique $30 convertible top that can be worn in 100 ways, a $20 pair of shorts that you'll be wearing all summer long, and so much more. With deals this good, they're guaranteed to sell out fast. We highly recommend shopping ASAP before something you love sells out.

We searched all throughout Free People to find the very best deals and styles under $50. Check those out below.