Mary Fitzgerald Doesn’t Want Christine Quinn Back on Selling Sunset

It's time for Christine Quinn to drive into the sunset—at least if one of her castmates has her way.
Christine's Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald says she's tired of all the tension on the show, which is a diplomatic way of saying she's tired of Christine.
"I prefer not to have drama in the office," she told The Domenick Nati Show on May 9. "I understand she's entertaining and a spectacle for the show. I appreciate that. But as far as the working agents, it's not very productive."
Losing Christine wouldn't be any water off Mary's back, because she says the two aren't even talking.
"I have not spoken to her in a very long time," Mary said. "She hasn't been in the office for a long time. She hasn't worked for a while."
When asked whether the show could function without all of the frenzy that Christine brings, Mary did not mince words. "I think we could," she said.
Christine raised eyebrows when she failed to show up at the Selling Sunset reunion, citing a positive COVID-19 test. During the reunion, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim said there "wasn't a place for [Christine]" at the company anymore.
However, Christine insists there's more to this story than meets the eye. On May 6, she told E!'s Daily Pop that she terminated her own contract and was running her own brokerage with husband Christian Richard.
So what does that mean for the future of her role on Selling Sunset?
"We might have to get a little creative when it comes to the new season," Christine said. "It's going to be like a battle of the brokerages."
Christine isn't the only cast member with a questionable future on the show. After she delivered her son in a stillbirth in December, Maya Vander's participation is also, understandably, up in the air.
"I'm not quite sure. I know that was the plan before everything happened with her third child," Mary told Domenick Nati. "I think she's more open to it, if I understand correctly. She's working a lot in Miami, so if she comes back here and there when her clients are doing something or if she comes back all the time, I'm not really sure."
One thing is for certain: We can't really imagine Selling Sunset without Christine. It might be time for Mary to get ready for battle.