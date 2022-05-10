Casey Wilson Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Casey Wilson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Casey is a paid spokesperson for Hellmann's. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're an experienced cook or if you're just starting out, it's always smart to have a go-to ingredient in your home that can easily take any recipe to the next level. Make your life easier and stock up Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing. Casey Wilson recently partnered with the brand, telling E!, "They have a new spicy mayonnaise and I'm excited about it. It can really spice up anything and amplify the taste of any meal. Now, I'm making asparagus with a spicy dipping sauce. I'm sipping my fries in it. It's a truly multi-purpose product. What could be better?"
She also gave a very vivid (and hilarious) description of the flavor, remarking, "Some people are really into heavy spices where you are coughing because it's so spicy. I prefer a medium level of spice, like with a spicy margarita. This spicy mayo is a good level for everybody."
The Bitch Sesh podcast host has been a lifelong fan of the brand, emphasizing, "I'm only human. I'm not a monster. I love mayo, and specifically Hellmann's mayo, since I could walk."
If you want to give your recipes a little bit of kick, check out the new Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing. Casey shared her go-to kitchen gadgets, her favorite cookbooks, and she even named the Real Housewives star she would love to cook with.
E!: Tell me about making time to cook with such a packed schedule.
CW: I like to say that I am a chef in progress. I love to cook, but I would say I'm a beginner to intermediate chef these days. I enjoy it, but I think everyone's battle is time.
E!: I think that the recently established virtual environment has made people even busier since there are increased expectations for us to instantly go from one meeting to the next and a lot of us have less "free time" as a result.
CW: Absolutely. Plus, cooking for kids and accommodating their needs and adult needs can be a lot, but we're all doing our best.
Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing
"Asparagus can be so boring. This spicy mayo gives it a little bit of a kick that it needs," Casey said. This product is light and creamy with a medium level of spice.
E!: If you got to cook with any Real Housewife, who would you choose?
CW: I will say Teresa Giudice always cooking something up in that kitchen and I have a feeling her kitchen always smells so good. And that the food tastes so good.
Casey Wilson's Kitchen Must-Haves
Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook by Amy Phillips and Stuart O'Keeffe
"You need to get the Amy Phillips cookbook. You will love it. There are great recipes in it and they all come back to Real Housewives," Casey advised.
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten
"I have every single Ina Garten cookbook humanly possible. I also just enjoy reading them when I'm not cooking."
Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, Black Unsweetened, 9.6 fl oz Can (8 Pack)
"My big splurge is a Nitro Cold Brew with some oat milk. I act like I'm making my coffee at home, but that's not really the case. I'm just pouring it over ice and it's like a little milkshake that I love so much."
This 8-pack has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, One Size, Black
E!: Are there any tools that you keep in your kitchen that you frequently use?
CW: My stepmom Marjorie was actually shocked when she saw I didn't have cutting scissors in my kitchen for cutting up grilled cheeses. I never knew people used those scissors to cut food. I knew people used scissors to open up a bag, but now I know you can use the scissors to cut every single thing while you're cooking.
These scissors have 33,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vehhe Metal Straws Stainless Steel Drinking Straws & Cleaning Brush
E!: What are some cheap kitchen essentials you can't live without?
CW: I've gotten so deep into metal straws. I have been taking them everywhere. At first I was wondering if I was gonna use them and now I'm obsessed.
Miranda Kerr recently recommended using metal straws as one of her tips for living more sustainably. This set has 39,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
E!: Are there any products that get so much hype that you've found cheaper dupes for on your journey with cooking?
CW: This might give me away as too much of a beginner chef, but I don't spend a ton of money on pots and pans. I know other people do, but I won't. I found some amazing things on Amazon.
These pans from Lodge have 104,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
E!: Are there any price kitchen essentials that you recommend waiting to buy when they are on sale?
CW: The KitchenAid mixers. I know they're so expensive and they're heavy, but they are incredible. I got one as a Christmas present a few years ago and I love it.
Busy Philipps recently recommended this mixer and so did Alicia Silverstone.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)