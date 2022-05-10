Casey Wilson Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Casey Wilson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Casey is a paid spokesperson for Hellmann's. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're an experienced cook or if you're just starting out, it's always smart to have a go-to ingredient in your home that can easily take any recipe to the next level. Make your life easier and stock up Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing. Casey Wilson recently partnered with the brand, telling E!, "They have a new spicy mayonnaise and I'm excited about it. It can really spice up anything and amplify the taste of any meal. Now, I'm making asparagus with a spicy dipping sauce. I'm sipping my fries in it. It's a truly multi-purpose product. What could be better?"

She also gave a very vivid (and hilarious) description of the flavor, remarking, "Some people are really into heavy spices where you are coughing because it's so spicy. I prefer a medium level of spice, like with a spicy margarita. This spicy mayo is a good level for everybody."

The Bitch Sesh podcast host has been a lifelong fan of the brand, emphasizing, "I'm only human. I'm not a monster. I love mayo, and specifically Hellmann's mayo, since I could walk."

If you want to give your recipes a little bit of kick, check out the new Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing. Casey shared her go-to kitchen gadgets, her favorite cookbooks, and she even named the Real Housewives star she would love to cook with.