Chrishell Stause Addresses Fans Who Find Her Sexuality “Confusing”

Chrishell Stause is hoping to educate fans about her sexuality.
The Selling Sunset star, who debuted her romance with non-binary musician G Flip last week, shared an Instagram video on May 10 that broke down the "deep connection" between the two and addressed her followers' questions about their relationship.
She began by saying that there was some "context missing" from the reunion episode because it was edited down to just an hour.
"I just felt in this situation it might be nice to give some context," Chrishell, 40, said. "At this point I think some of you are confused or worried or all of the things."
Saying, "You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," Chrishell added that G Flip has "opened my eyes to what that future could look like" following her breakup with boss Jason Oppenheim last year. Chrishell feels she has "so many more options" in her future, noting, "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."
Reflecting on "that part of you" that determines "what you're attracted to," Chrishell said, "For me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is."
Acknowledging G's identity and use of they/them pronouns, Chrishell continued, "Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male/female. So, that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."
The real estate agent, who was married to actor Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021, then addressed fans who may be unclear about what her new romance means for her.
"Again, I know this is new for you guys," she said. "I understand that it's confusing, but I think it's an act of love to understand that, if it's not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward. And I hope that you guys see that I'm the same person that you've been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot's changed."
Chrishell smiled and shared that she's just enjoying life and is "really happy" right now.
"You don't have to be worried about me, guys," she added. "I hope, if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. I think that's a beautiful thing. If you don't, I understand that, too. But I'm happy and I hope that you are all as well. Sending lots of love."
The video's caption also broke down the difference between one's gender and sex assigned at birth. "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies," she wrote. "These two things are often confused."
G praised Chrishell for her explanation and candor, writing, "Well said beautiful."
