Chrishell Stause Addresses Fans Who Find Her Sexuality “Confusing”

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Chrishell Stause is hoping to educate fans about her sexuality.

The Selling Sunset star, who debuted her romance with non-binary musician G Flip last week, shared an Instagram video on May 10 that broke down the "deep connection" between the two and addressed her followers' questions about their relationship.

She began by saying that there was some "context missing" from the reunion episode because it was edited down to just an hour.

"I just felt in this situation it might be nice to give some context," Chrishell, 40, said. "At this point I think some of you are confused or worried or all of the things."

Saying, "You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," Chrishell added that G Flip has "opened my eyes to what that future could look like" following her breakup with boss Jason Oppenheim last year. Chrishell feels she has "so many more options" in her future, noting, "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."