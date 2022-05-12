Married at First Sight's Decision Day May Just Turn Skeptics Into Believers

Watch : Married at First Sight, Ultimatum Peek & Love After Lockup

Just like the experts always say: Trust the process.

During the May 11 season 14 finale of Married at First Sight, fans were prepared to witness some heartbreak as Decision Day loomed. After all, viewers already witnessed Chris, 35, and Alyssa, 30, break up long before the eight-week social experiment came to an end.

But for the four remaining Boston-based couples—who all agreed to marry a stranger and document their journey for Lifetime cameras—they quickly reminded fans what is truly possible when you put in the work and listen to the show's experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Despite not having sex during the first two months of their marriage, Jasmina, 29, and Michael, 28, agreed to stay married and work on their intimacy away from the cameras. "I said I was going to put 100 percent effort and I feel like I've done everything I could—and you have too," Michael told his bride. "I'm not ready to walk away from this marriage."