What is Feral Girl Summer? Allow Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Explain

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are ready to sharpen their claws for Feral Girl Summer.

The Today hosts introduced their new segment called "Trend or Pretend" on May 9, asking viewers to guess whether certain trends are real or made up. For their first edition, they unpacked the trend "Feral Girl Summer," explaining that it's the opposite of "Hot Girl Summer," the trend popularized by Megan Thee Stallion.

Jenna explained that Feral Girl Summer "is that wild child that lives inside all of us."

The 40-year-old host went on to compare the vibe to her cat Bernie, who has six claws per paw and loves to climb to the roof, saying, "I'm going to channel Bernie this summer."

Hoda joined in to explain that "feral" is the equivalent of "undone."

"You can be wild and free," Hoda continued. "It's the opposite of Hot Girl Summer."

Hoda, 57, compared it to an Anne Lamott poem about self-criticism, like being concerned about how we look in a bathing suit.