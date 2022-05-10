Jessica Biel Loves the Comparisons Between Her Candy Wig & Justin Timberlake's Boy Band Hair

Watch : Jessica Biel's Kids Nearly SABOTAGE Candy Red Carpet

What do Candy Montgomery and 1990s Justin Timberlake have in common? Short, curly locks.

Actress Jessica Biel joked about the comparisons between her ax-murderer character's look and her husband's notorious 'NSYNC hairstyle with E! News' Daily Pop on the Candy premiere red carpet.

"It did look so similar," she told E! News' Francesa Amiker. "And then, [Justin] was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, you kinda look like my mom from the '80s.' And I said, ‘I kind of look like my grandmother from the '80s.' The perms were big. I had a perm."

In addition to getting into character physically, Biel also focused on the themes present during that time, especially in how they factored in Montgomery's relationship with her friend turned victim Betty Gore (Melanie Lynsey), such as "guilt and shame and rage and repressions and inability to communicate."

"I'm just endlessly fascinated by these human moments where human beings get pushed to the edge," Biel said about telling the story of the gruesome 1980 murder. "And I really believe that we're all capable of anything and everything."