Has Elizabeth Holmes Seen The Dropout? Amanda Seyfried Says...

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

The Dropout is about Elizabeth Holmes, but that doesn't mean she has any interest in watching it.

Amanda Seyfried, who plays the disgraced Theranos founder in the Hulu drama series, has revealed that to her knowledge, Holmes has not watched the show.

"I was told she wasn't gonna watch it," Seyfried told Marie Claire, "that it was bad news, and that she didn't want any part of it. I don't know if it's totally true. Who knows? I'm a little skeptical of any information that comes my way."

The series, which premiered in March, follows the true tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire—who sought to revolutionize the healthcare industry—lost it all in the blink of an eye. Seyfried went to great lengths to master her portrayal of the entrepreneur, from her distinct deep voice to the lack of blinking.