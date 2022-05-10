Andy Warhol’s Famous Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for a Record-Breaking $195 Million

Watch : Kim K. Wore Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala 2022

After the Met Gala, we're not the only ones with Marilyn Monroe on the mind.

Andy Warhol's 1964 portrait of the late actress just made history.

On May 9, Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait sold for $195 million, becoming the most expensive 20th-century work of art ever sold at an auction and the second-highest price for artwork sold at an auction ever, according to a press release from Christie's, an art and luxury business.

The artwork featured a close-up image of Monroe in vibrant color—with yellow hair, blue eyeshadow and red lips—on a blue background.

Per the release, a portion of the proceeds will be "generously donated by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation to benefit charities providing urgent medical and educational services to children."

Additionally, the buyer—who was not named—has been invited to partner with the foundation and nominate the charities to which 20 percent of the proceeds will be awarded.