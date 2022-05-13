Vanderpump Rules Alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Get Married Again in Italy

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder wed Beau Clark for the second time in an Italian ceremony. Get an inside look at the nuptials below.

Watch: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark just said "I do" for a second time.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars wed in Rome on May 12, finally fulfilling their dream of an Italian ceremony after their initial plans were put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the couple—who got engaged in July 2019—did exchange vows in September 2020 as part of an intimate backyard ceremony before welcoming their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021.

She was in attendance this time around, along with current Vanderpump Rules star and Stassi's BFF, Katie Maloney. Though Tom Schwartz could also been seen at the affair, other Bravo personalities such as Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval were all noticeably absent. 

Thankfully for them, those who were in attendance made sure to document much of the big day. Stassi wore an off-the-shoulder tulle gown custom-designed by Galia Lahav, while Beau opted for a sleek black tuxedo. 

