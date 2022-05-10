Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Watch : Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Baby No. 2 Is Still Nameless

Kylie Jenner is still feeling the Mother's Day love.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared a touching video of herself on Instagram celebrating being a mom to daughter Stormi, 4, and a baby boy, 3 months, who she shares with Travis Scott.

"Everyday should be Mother's Day," she captioned the May 9 post. "thank you God for my two beautiful blessings."

The video began with a 3D image of one of her children, followed by behind-the-scenes shots of Kylie while she was expecting. The clip ended with the reality star holding her baby's hand.

Additionally, the mom of two gave fans a sneak peek into her epic Mother's Day Celebration this year. In a May 8 Instagram post captioned "the sweetest mother's day," the Kardashians star showed off the larger-than-life floral arrangement Travis gave her.

In the photo, Kylie and Stormi sit at a circular table surrounded by several bouquets of white daisies. Though Travis isn't pictured, he is tagged, and the bedazzled cups on the table are labeled "Mommy" and "Daddy."