The Stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once Are Reuniting on a New Project

The stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once are used to multiverse hopping, so a new project should be a breeze!
Stephanie Hsu is getting back together with her film parents Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese, according to Variety.
The three starred in the genre-bending breakout film—about a struggling Chinese-American family who connects with parallel universes in order to save the world— which has already earned more than $42 million at the domestic box office since its March release and earned early Oscar buzz for all three actors.
The trio will reunite in the new unrelated series, which is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. It "follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life," according to Variety. "When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout."
Hsu will play Shiji Niangniang, "the Goddess of Stones, who works in a modern-day jewelry shop along with her magical dog," says the outlet. In addition to her breakout role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hsu appeared as Mei in seasons three and four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Yeoh, the star of movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, will play Guanyin, "an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion."
That's a Michelle Yeoh role if we've ever heard one.
Quan, who made his acting debut as Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, is Freddy Wong, "a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom." The actor took a nearly two-decade break from acting before Everything Everywhere All at Once and says he never knew whether he'd return to the big screen—until his future co-star inspired him.
"For a long time I thought I was at peace with it, but something was missing, and I really didn't know what it was until Crazy Rich Asians came out," he told GQ in April. "I saw my fellow Asian actors up on the screen, and I had serious FOMO because I wanted to be up there with them."
Production on Chinese Born American began earlier this year.