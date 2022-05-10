Lisa Kudrow Teams Up With Drew and Jonathan Scott for HGTV Episode

Lisa Kudrow is heading to HGTV's Celebrity IOU! Get the details here before the episode premieres May 16.

Looks like Phoebe Buffay is picking up a new side gig!

Lisa Kudrow is guest-starring on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU. With the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott, the Friends actress will surprise her cousin Thea with a stunning condo remodel. The trio will revamp the condo while Thea is out of town, as Lisa's plan is to give her cousin, who she describes as her best friend, a stylish yet durable home.

Thea has lost both of her parents in recent years and is selflessly committed to rescuing and adopting abused and older animals. Lisa will update her living area and outdoor patio in order to "accentuate her eclectic taste and create a more comfortable and functional home," according to the episode description.

And while Lisa is hesitant to jump into demolition, she "will go all in to kick down a wall, pull up old tiles and tear out cabinet doors with Drew and Jonathan. Then, they'll incorporate luxury vinyl flooring, performance fabric furniture and an outdoor dog run that will serve Thea and her four-legged friends for years to come."

We can already tell this episode will give us more joy than listening to Smelly Cat! 

And Lisa can't wait to get started.

"Thea is my cousin but feels like my soul sister," she said in a statement. "She doesn't really ask for help—ever. And I know she needs a pet-friendly place, so this is just the best thing ever, because Thea means a lot to me."

Lisa continued, "Being able to do this for Thea means everything and it will be perfect for her and her fur family. It will absolutely change her life."

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Lisa is basically telling Thea, "I'll be there for you." 

Tune-in to HGTV's Celebrity IOU May 16 at 9 p.m.

