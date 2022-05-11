See The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Cast, Then & Now

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

Hey now, you're on The Challenge: All Stars, get your game on, go play.

Season three of the MTV franchise's nostalgic spinoff has finally premiered on Paramount+, once again assembling a stacked roster of returning fan favorites and blasts from reality TV past who haven't appeared on our screens in over a decade. And this time, the competition is fiercer than ever as every All Star duking it out for the grand prize has made it to a final during their Challenge career. Unlike in the NBA playoffs, however, there are no lay-ups among this cast.

Back for another shot at the title is All Stars season one champ Yes Duffy, along with season two's winning team of MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion. Hoping to dethrone them are Challenge godfather Mark Long, who created the spinoff, Kendal Shepard, Tina Barton and Derrick Kosinski.

But season three will also see legends like Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley and Veronica Portillo making their debut as All Stars, while Cynthia Roberts, the franchise's first-ever female winner, is returning for the first time since 1998. NBD!