Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Weeks after revealing that they have been "in and out" of the hospital, Halsey may have a few answers.
Amid their recent health issues, the 27-year-old—who has been open about their ongoing health complications related to endometriosis since 2017—updated fans about their well-being on May 10. In late April, the "Control" singer stated that they may be going "MIA" as they deal with the "difficult circumstances" surrounding their health condition.
"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey, who is mom to 9-month-old son, Ender, said in videos posted on Instagram Stories. "I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on."
"Basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors," the singer continued, they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of hereditary disorders that affect the skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Mast-cell activation syndrome includes repeated instances of anaphylaxis, and POTS is a blood circulation disorder.
"I've been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis."
Halsey felt compelled to keep their fans in the loop. "I don't want anybody to be worrying," they said. "I'm on a treatment plan right now," adding that they're currently in rehearsals for their upcoming Love and Power Tour. "I'm really excited and I'm really confident that I'll be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you."
"I'm here, I'm ready to go," they added. "The tour is going to be f--king crazy."