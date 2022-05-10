Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Watch : Why Halsey Left Grammys 2022 Early

Weeks after revealing that they have been "in and out" of the hospital, Halsey may have a few answers.



Amid their recent health issues, the 27-year-old—who has been open about their ongoing health complications related to endometriosis since 2017—updated fans about their well-being on May 10. In late April, the "Control" singer stated that they may be going "MIA" as they deal with the "difficult circumstances" surrounding their health condition.



"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey, who is mom to 9-month-old son, Ender, said in videos posted on Instagram Stories. "I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

"Basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors," the singer continued, they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).