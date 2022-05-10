Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Watch : Inside Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's family is expanding once again.

The Dawson's Creek alum is pregnant with the couple's second baby. "It's totally joyous," the actress, who is due this fall, told Variety. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Williams, 41, and Hamilton director Kail, 44, welcomed a son, Hart, in 2020. She's also mom to daughter Matilda, 16, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

In her chat with Variety, Williams reflected on Hart's arrival amid the coronavirus lockdown. "It was a reminder that life goes on," she told the outlet. "The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."