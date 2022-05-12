All the Details on E!'s 2022 Billboard Music Awards Experience

E! is your go-to destination for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Set to air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, the BBMAs will honor music's biggest chart-toppers at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards will be on-site, bringing you all of the music, arrivals, fashion and everything in between long before the awards show even kicks off!
Leading the charge will be Naz Perez and Rocsi Diaz, hosting Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. They'll dive into the evening's nominees and performers, as well as deliver star-studded, real-time interviews and more with all of music's A-listers as they arrive on the red carpet.
Also, you don't want to miss the official pre-show, Live From E! Stream: Billboard Music Awards, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News' The Rundown and Justin Sylvester of E! News' Daily Pop, the stream will be featured on the BBMAs official Twitter account, Facebook, and Youtube, as well as E! News' Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube handles and eonline.com.
The official BBMA pre-show stream will feature several must-see moments, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and interviews as Erin and Justin are joined by Billboard editors to break down the biggest categories. Fans will also play a role in Live From E! Stream: Billboard Music Awards with our special "Fan Feed."
Get a remixed version of the pre-show festivities by following E! News' TikTok Account, where Live From E!'s exclusive position on the carpet will give fans a first look at celebrity arrivals and behind-the-scenes action on the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
For more social media fun, fans can follow every moment of the Billboard Music Awards with exclusive behind-the-scenes content on E! News digital at @enews across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and E! Entertainment at @eentertainment across Instagram and Twitter. Style aficionados can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
The BBMAs festivities continue on Monday, May 16 with Erin back to deliver more exclusive coverage on The Rundown, and E! News' livestream Post Pop featuring E!'s Francesca Amiker. Airing on E! News' Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT, Post Pop will recap the biggest awards show moments and reveal what viewers didn't see on TV.
Audiences everywhere will be able to experience this year’s 2022 Live from E!: Billboard Music Awards in a whole new way by diving into the hottest music tracks, dazzling red carpet looks, and memorable artist moments thanks to brand partners Dove, Nexxus, SheaMoisture, Smirnoff, Suave, and TRESemmé.
Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards is produced by Live Digital Entertainment with Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith as executive producers.
Check out the complete schedule for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on E! below. For the inside scoop and last-minute breaking news in the week leading up to the big night, E! News' Daily Pop is the go-to show every weekday at 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 15
6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards featuring Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream: Billboard Music Awards featuring E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes and E! News' Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester
7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream: Billboard Music Awards TikTok Livestream
Monday, May 16
9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Billboard Music Awards featuring E!'s Francesca Amiker
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring Justin Sylvester
11:30 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March