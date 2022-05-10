Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

You'll be green with envy when you see Psalm West's Hulk-themed 3rd-birthday party and the giant gem-adorned chain mom Kim Kardashian posted.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Now that's a hulk of a necklace.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.

This isn't the first piece of jewelry Psalm has received. The youngest of Kim and Kanye West's children also has a huge gold chain. After Ellen DeGeneres mistakenly assumed it was fake during a September episode of her talk show, Kim clarified, "No, it's not." 

Psalm enjoyed his big day with a Hulk-themed birthday party filled with Marvel-ous details including a Hulk Hands decor wall, a super cake and a giant green balloon tunnel.

Kim posted pictures from the bash to Instagram along with a tribute to her son. "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," she wrote. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

To see photos of Psalm's chain and the party, scroll on.  

Instagram
Birthday Bling

The green gems matched the decor of Psalm's Hulk-themed bash.

Instagram
Let the Party Begin

Welcome to Psalm's 3rd birthday party!

Instagram
All in the Details

According to a source, the party was organized by event planner Mindy Weiss. Kim also gave a shout-out to Pop Ink Design Studio and party supplies and balloon styling company Wild Child.

Instagram
Marvelous Touches

"Look at this mirror," Kim said. "The hands are smashed in there."

Instagram
Cool Ride

Psalm arrived to his party on a purple and green four-wheeler.

Instagram
Super Slime

Guests could deck out their slime with tons of fun accessories.

Instagram
Making It Their Own

And they could even add their own scents, like apple, strawberry, bubble gum or cotton candy.

Instagram
Incredible Decorations

Just look at that sign and the skyscrapers! 

Instagram
The Hulk Himself

Oh hey there, Bruce!

Instagram
A Smashing Cake

Who wants a slice?

Instagram
Candy Hulk Hands

Guests could bust open the chocolate Hulk Hands to find even more sweets inside.

Instagram
Tons of Treats

And if they were still hungry, they could dine on churros featuring the birthday boy.

Instagram
A Cousins Dance Party

Penelope Disick, North West, Chicago West and True Thompson all seemed to have a ball rocking out underneath the balloon archway.

Instagram
Piñata Time

Khloe Kardashian cheered on her daughter as True tried to crack open the piñata.

