The Fate of Jack Ryan, Dollface and More Shows Revealed

Networks are planning out their summer schedule. Will Dollface, Jack Ryan and your other favorite TV shows make the cut? Find out here.

By Cydney Contreras May 10, 2022 6:14 PMTags
TVJohn KrasinskiCelebrities
Watch: John Krasinski Won't Spoil "Jack Ryan" for Emily Blunt

We've got some good news and some bad news.

We'll start with the unfortunate announcement that Dollface is canceled at Hulu. The series starred Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky as a group of friends navigating work and romance in their late 20s. The show's second season aired in February.

Likewise, Prime Video's Jack Ryan has reached the end of the line. According to Deadline, John Krasinski is currently filming the fourth season, which will be the show's last. 

On the bright side, Deadline's sources noted that Prime Video is considering a spin-off series starring Michael Peña, who is reportedly set to appear in Jack Ryan's final episodes. It's speculated that Peña would play another character from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

And Courteney Cox will be there for you in season two of her Starz comedy with Greg Kinnear, Shining Vale, about a family that moves into a haunted house.

photos
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

To get a status update on more of your favorite shows, keep reading!

STARZ
Renewed: Shining Vale (Starz)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear will continue to face off with the dead in Shining Vale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Starz renewed the comedy for a second season on May 10. 

Amazon
Canceled: Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Deadline reported the John Krasinski fronted series is ending after season four. But rumor has it that the Jack Ryan universe will expand with the creation of a new series starring Michael Peña.

Hulu
Canceled: Dollface (Hulu)

Hulu canceled the Kat Dennings series after just two seasons. Dennings starred alongside Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky.

David M. Russell/CBS
Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The FBI are still on the case, as the Dick Wolf-created series has been renewed.

Michael Greenberg/CBS
Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

This FBI spin-off starring Dylan McDermott has been renewed by CBS.

Nelly Kiss/CBS
Renewed: FBI: International (CBS)

CBS renews another FBI spin-off!

ABC/Wilford Harewood
Canceled: Queens (ABC)

Despite its star power, Queens was not renewed at ABC.

ABC/Paul Sarkis
Canceled: Promised Land (ABC)

ABC has canceled Promised Land after one season.

Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX
Renewed: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will bring the funny once more!

Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max
Renewed: Minx (HBO Max)

Minx isn't out of commission yet! The HBO Max series has been renewed for a second season.

CBS
Renewed: The Equalizer (CBS)

The action and intrigue continues on Queen Latifah's The Equalizer. CBS renewed the series for seasons three and four.

Peacock
Canceled: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

School is over for the Saved By the Bell revival.

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Viewers will return to Serenity, as Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Julia (HBO Max)

The kitchen is open, as HBO Max has renewed Julia for a second season.

The CW
Canceled: Legends of Tomorrow (the CW)

Following Batwoman's cancelation, it was announced that the CW's Legends of Tomorrow was also canceled. The seventh season that aired in March was its last.

The series' co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on Twitter, "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Nino Muñoz/The CW
Canceled: Batwoman (the CW)

Batwoman is hanging up her cape! The CW series has been canceled after three seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Space Force (Netflix)

Netflix has ground its comedy Space Force, canceling it after two seasons.

Apple TV
Renewed: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

On April 29, Apple TV+ renewed Pachinko for a second season.

Netflix
Canceled: Raising Dion (Netflix)

Netflix canceled Raising Dion after two seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Pretty Smart (Netflix)

After one season, Pretty Smart came to an end at Netflix.

TBS
Canceled: The Last O.G. (TBS)

Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. will not have a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods was greenlit for a 13th season in April 2022.

Freeform/Koury Angelo
Renewed: Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

On April 26, Freeform renewed Single Drunk Female for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Wolf Like Me (Peacock)

Ready for a second bite? Wolf Like Me has been renewed at Peacock.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Goldbergs will return for season 10 on ABC.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Renewed: The Talk (CBS)

On April 18, The Talk was renewed for another season.

Marcus Price/Hulu
Renewed: Life & Beth (Hulu)

Amy Schumer's dramedy will be back for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Making the Cut (Prime Video)

There will be more Making the Cut this summer

Jessica Miglio
Renewed: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm—starring Larry David—will return for a 12th season.

Netflix
Canceled: On the Verge (Netflix)

After just one season, On the Verge was canceled at Netflix.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

2

Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

3

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

2

Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

3

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

4

See Blake Lively's Response When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

5

Anna Kournikova Shares Photo of 3 Kids For Enrique Iglesias’ Birthday