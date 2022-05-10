The Fate of Jack Ryan, Dollface and More Shows Revealed

Watch : John Krasinski Won't Spoil "Jack Ryan" for Emily Blunt

We've got some good news and some bad news.

We'll start with the unfortunate announcement that Dollface is canceled at Hulu. The series starred Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky as a group of friends navigating work and romance in their late 20s. The show's second season aired in February.

Likewise, Prime Video's Jack Ryan has reached the end of the line. According to Deadline, John Krasinski is currently filming the fourth season, which will be the show's last.

On the bright side, Deadline's sources noted that Prime Video is considering a spin-off series starring Michael Peña, who is reportedly set to appear in Jack Ryan's final episodes. It's speculated that Peña would play another character from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

And Courteney Cox will be there for you in season two of her Starz comedy with Greg Kinnear, Shining Vale, about a family that moves into a haunted house.