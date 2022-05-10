Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Critic Claiming She Gets "Constant Liposuction"

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

Chrissy Teigen is not taking the high road against hate.

Before heading out to catch her husband John Legend's performance in Las Vegas, the model shared a video of herself on May 6 wearing a pair of jean shorts, a black tank top, a black blazer and matching knee-high leather boots.

After fans kept asking Chrissy about details on the shorts, she made another post on May 8 showing off the outfit with the caption, "the shorts are @area okay!!!!!"

The new post prompted one follower to comment, "more interested in the legs!!" to which another replied, "constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol."

Chrissy caught wind of the remark and responded, "‘constant liposuction' what are you even talking about lol."

Other fans quickly came to the former Sports Illustrated model's defense, attributing her suspected weight loss to her no longer drinking alcohol. One person wrote, "people don't understand what alcohol does to a body. Yes you're eating healthier etc but more importantly, you're no longer drinking."