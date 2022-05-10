Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Fashion Collaboration Is Size-inclusive, Trendy, and Affordable

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. The products featured are from Paige's collection with The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo might be the queen of Amazon. The Bravo star loves sharing affordable finds and her shopping recommendations on the Amazon Live platform. Now, after years of working with the brand, answering questions from shoppers, and sharing her styling suggestions, Paige finally has a collection of her own.

This been a goal for a long time, with Paige telling E!, "I had been working for Amazon for around two years and I saw all of these influencers doing drops and I was so envious of all of their The Drop collections that I started a note in my phone with ideas to be prepared if I ever had a chance to do my own collection. I started thinking about what a collection would look like and about the people I could picture in the clothes."

Paige talked to E! about putting the collection together and she shared her styling tips for the different pieces. Paige's limited edition collection has sizes ranging from XXS to 3X and it's only live for 30 hours. Get your shop on before it sells out.