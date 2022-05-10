Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Fashion Collaboration Is Size-inclusive, Trendy, and Affordable

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. The products featured are from Paige's collection with The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo might be the queen of Amazon. The Bravo star loves sharing affordable finds and her shopping recommendations on the Amazon Live platform. Now, after years of working with the brand, answering questions from shoppers, and sharing her styling suggestions, Paige finally has a collection of her own.
This been a goal for a long time, with Paige telling E!, "I had been working for Amazon for around two years and I saw all of these influencers doing drops and I was so envious of all of their The Drop collections that I started a note in my phone with ideas to be prepared if I ever had a chance to do my own collection. I started thinking about what a collection would look like and about the people I could picture in the clothes."
Paige talked to E! about putting the collection together and she shared her styling tips for the different pieces. Paige's limited edition collection has sizes ranging from XXS to 3X and it's only live for 30 hours. Get your shop on before it sells out.
Paige said, "When Amazon asked me if I wanted to do a collab, I was so excited because obviously I love Amazon. I shop there so much and I love how I've been able to connect with so many people through the livestreams. To finally give those people a product is so exciting."
Paige will share more about her collection with The Drop when she goes live with Amazon today at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.
E!: I love how you've been fielding questions and finding out what customers want in their clothes for years. How much did that feedback factor into your design decisions?
PD: It played a major role because I have such a wide-ranging demographic of people who reach out to me about clothes. College girls DM asking to help them find a graduation dress. I hear from girls going on bachelorette parties and new moms.
My favorite DMs are from older women that think their too old to follow me and ask for help with their outfits. No one is too old to follow me, but the wide range of messages that I get inspired me to make a collection that was timeless, yet trendy. No one's style is the same every single day. I wanted to do a collection that was cohesive and trendy with some classic elements.
E!: There's a lot of black and white and then you have these bright colors in the collection. How did you decide what colors to incorporate into your collection?
PD: As a trendy girl, I knew that the color green was going to be huge for the spring and the summer. The two top colors for the summer are green and pink. So I needed to make something that was is great for going out to dinner and going out for the night in green. I think the pink is a great color for a cute Saturday during the day. And then black and white is just so beyond classic, so I had to do something with black and white.
The Drop Women's Polka Dot Wrap Dress by @paige_desorbo
"When I was younger, I had this polka dotted dress that was actually from Gap and I loved it so much. I remember the day I ripped it and I couldn't fix it. Eventually, I decided if I ever have a fashion line, I'm having a polka dotted dress. I would tell my mom this all of the time when I was like 12 at a polka dotted dress. The polka dot dress was really for me and my mom. I was really excited to show my mom," Paige shared.
This dress also comes in lime green and an eggshell color.
E!: How did your mom react when she saw the polka dot dress?
PD: She was really excited. I mean, she and my dad started crying, but they cry at everything. It's such a crazy moment. She was really proud of me. I've talked about having a fashion line as ever since I could talk, so she was really excited for me.
E!: It's so nice that you got to see that and share that moment. What was it like for you when you got to see the pieces in person for the first time and try them on?
PD: It really felt good the day I got them. Any time I get a package, I immediately rip it open try everything. I would never classify myself as a fashion designer. I am not that talented. I am really happy I got to work with and learn from Amazon's team of highly-trained, professional designers. It was really important for me to have a wide range of sizes, and with that in mind, I learned a lot more about the important features of each piece. On my body, I love a micro mini, but the team explained to me that if we have a skirt that's a little bit longer it's going to be a more accessible style to so many other women. I just want everyone to feel good in these clothes.
The Drop Women's Lime Mini Shift Dress by @paige_desorbo
"With the shift dress, you can wear it with sneakers and pretend to play tennis or with a cute wrap-up sandal when you go out to dinner. It was really important for me that there were multiple occasions and multiple ways of styling each piece so that anyone buying something wouldn't feel like they got something they're only going to wear once. I wanted pieces that are transitional and easily styled," Paige explained.
The shift dress also comes in black and white.
The Drop Women's Whisper White Waist Cut Out Blazer Dress by @paige_desorbo
The Summer House star shared, "As like a girl who loves a sale, it was really important to me that the pieces were transitional because there's nothing worse than buying something that you can only wear for one month of the year. I need the girl who's buying this to be able to wear this black and white blazer dress with a knee black, knee high boots. You can wear this in the summer and you can bring this into the fall, so you are not constantly buying clothes."
Paige advised, "If you immediately can't think of five different ways to wear something, don't buy it. The blazer dress can be easily dressed up or dressed down."
E!: Does the blazer dress completely open? Or is it a faux wrap dress. I feel like that be cute over a nice pair of jean shorts.
PD: Yeah, the wrap dress can be opened. You also have complete control over how deep you want the neckline to be. You can easily adjust it to be work-appropriate.
E!: Oh, that's a winner. I love anything adjustable like that.
PD: You can tuck a top into shorts and wear the blazer open if you want. That would be a great look with the green blazer dress and a cute, little sneaker. Or, of course, you can wear it as an actual dress with a heel or a pair of knee high boots. Who doesn't love knee high boots season?
The Drop Women's Shell Pink Halter Polo Cropped Top by @paige_desorbo & Shell Pink Knit Mini Skirt
"These are sold as separate piece, which I think is great for sizing and styling. A lot of people don't have the same size for a top and a bottom. You can pair the top with some cute pants and a pair of sunglasses for a daytime look. If you want a preppy tennis look, you can wear the top and skirt together. I am obsessed with the preppy, tennis look. I have been since last summer and it's not going anywhere," Paige told E!.
If you're looking for more great Amazon finds, Paige DeSorbo shared her favorite prom looks, which are also great for weddings and other fun events.