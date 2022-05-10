Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel 2 for the Price of One Deal: Limited Time Only

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you feel like you've tried all of the beauty products possible and you still don't have the skin you desire? Welcome to the club, many of us have felt that way, right? As someone with super sensitive skin, it's tough to find products that actually clear out my pores without causing another issue like redness and skin purging. It can be an endless cycle of shopping for skin products that actually work, but don't worry, I have you covered with a great find that's actually on sale.
Let me introduce you to the Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel. It's such a game-changer to exfoliate your skin without drying it out or irritating it. For a limited time, you can get two of these for just $53 at QVC. Normally, that would cost $96. This is such an amazing deal that you won't want to miss out on.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel- Set of 2
Use this exfoliating peel on clean, dry skin. Gently massage it in a circular motion. Then rinse it with water. If you want, you can leave it on for an extra five minutes to get an extra exfoliation. I use this once a week, but the brand has advised using it 1-3 times weekly.
If you are on the fence about shopping, check out some of these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel Reviews
A QVC shopper said, "Don't know why I did not try this particular one until recently, but it is great. I was using other exfoliants and didn't think I needed to use this. I was wrong. This is the best thing for my oily face that I have ever used. Within the past week I can tell a difference in my skin and complexion and the only thing I have added is this. The dead skin really does come right off. Great job, Roth."
Another reviewed, "You got to get this product, it works, I have smooth skin now because of this beautiful product. I have sensitive skin, I was worried but I took a dive and got this on auto-delivery. SO HAPPY AND MY SKIN IS HAPPY. Thank you so much, don't stop making this product."
"I'm 69, have rosacea and sensitive skin. Needless to say, most exfoliators are way too strong and rough for my skin. But this one is perfection!! Using it once a week leaves my skin smooth and refreshed. During the week if I have a little bump or clogged pore, I spot exfoliate and magically my bump is gone. I can't say enough good things about this product," a fan of the peel shared.
Someone shared, "And it's so much fun! I cannot believe how I 'ball' up only after a few days. The product feels so good and it's fun to watch the balls collect as your pores are cleaned out. What beautiful, clean skin afterwards. Won't be without!"
"I am amazed with everything that came off my face. Yikes!!! I always did other parts of my body to get the dead skin off and let's just say Yikes!!!!!!! Looks like it is doing what it needs to do for me," a shopper raved.
"Best feeling peel. Really works !!!!!!. Just try it You will not be disappointed," a customer raved.
