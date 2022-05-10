Here's What Dua Lipa Is Focusing on After Her Breakup From Anwar Hadid

Watch : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid "Taking a Break" After 2 Years of Dating

Relationship? Right now, Dua Lipa would rather be alone.

Following her 2021 split with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the "Levitating" singer is focusing on herself. As Vogue notes in Dua's June/July cover story, the Grammy winner is "single and content." And in her own words, Dua told the publication, "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."

In fact, as part of her Service95 concierge business, the 26-year-old artist took herself out for a solo dinner earlier this year, which made headlines.

"Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,'" she told Vogue. "And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone."