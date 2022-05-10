Anna Kournikova Shares Sweet Photo of 3 Kids in Honor of Enrique Iglesias’ Birthday

To celebrate Enrique Iglesias’ birthday on May 8, Anna Kournikova shared a rare glimpse inside family life with their three kids. See the adorable group picture.

By Tamantha Gunn May 10, 2022 12:59 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsCouplesEnrique IglesiasCelebritiesAnna Kournikova
Watch: Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

Enrique Iglesias spent his 47th birthday surrounded by family.

On May 8, the "Bailamos" singer's longtime love, Anna Kournikova, shared a rare look into their family life with their three kids—Mary, 2, and 4-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas—to celebrate his big day.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad!" she captioned the Instagram post. "We super love you!!!"

In the photo, the former tennis pro, 40, held the twins in her lap as Enrique shared a kiss with Lucy while holding Mary on his shoulders. 

On that same day, the singer shared another glimpse into their private home life in commemoration of Mother's Day. He posted a video of Anna dancing with their oldest daughter to mark the special occasion. "Happy Mother's Day !" he captioned the clip. "To all the Mothers around the world, You rock." 

Anna and Enrique, who've sparked marriage rumors over the years, first met in 2001 on the set of his music video for his song "Escape." The following year, the couple made their red carpet debut together at the 2002 MTV VMAs.

photos
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Cutest Pics

In December 2017, the pair welcomed the twins and in January 2020, Anna privately gave birth to their youngest daughter Mary. 

Indeed, the "Hero" singer seems to be loving life as a dad. In a 2018 interview with Vick Hope, Enrique said becoming a father has been "incredible" and is "one of the best feelings in the world."

"I drive slower. I think about stupid things that I'm about to do a few more times before doing them," he said when asked how fatherhood has changed him. He also shared that he's become "more responsible."

