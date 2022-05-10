Chrishell Stause Jokes About Adopting "Bundle of Joy" With G Flip—But It’s Not What You Think

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are already joking about growing their family.

On May 9, comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a seemingly-photoshopped screenshot of an article "from Yahoo! Entertainment" that proclaimed Chrishell and G Flip have adopted her. And it seems the couple, who confirmed their romance last week, are totally on board—with the bit, at least.

The edited screenshot contained a mirror selfie of Grace paired with the headline, "Selling Sunset's Chrishell Straus and non-binary Australian drummer G-Flip adopt adult lesbian daughter from Facebook Marketplace."

The so-called article went on to read, "Hot off season 5 of Netflix's hit real estate docuseries, Chrishell tells Yahoo! ‘I'm used to selling houses, but I've never bought a kid before, and this adult was only $36.'"

The post claimed G Flip was spotted with "a sign that says ‘For Baby,' possibly referring to the 200 pound lesbian the couple has just adopted."

While the article seems to be fake, G Flip and Chrishell both offered very real responses to the joke.

The musician wrote back to Grace, "We are so so thrilled thank you so much x."