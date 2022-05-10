Chrishell Stause Jokes About Adopting "Bundle of Joy" With G Flip—But It’s Not What You Think

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are already joking about growing their family.
On May 9, comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a seemingly-photoshopped screenshot of an article "from Yahoo! Entertainment" that proclaimed Chrishell and G Flip have adopted her. And it seems the couple, who confirmed their romance last week, are totally on board—with the bit, at least.
The edited screenshot contained a mirror selfie of Grace paired with the headline, "Selling Sunset's Chrishell Straus and non-binary Australian drummer G-Flip adopt adult lesbian daughter from Facebook Marketplace."
The so-called article went on to read, "Hot off season 5 of Netflix's hit real estate docuseries, Chrishell tells Yahoo! ‘I'm used to selling houses, but I've never bought a kid before, and this adult was only $36.'"
The post claimed G Flip was spotted with "a sign that says ‘For Baby,' possibly referring to the 200 pound lesbian the couple has just adopted."
While the article seems to be fake, G Flip and Chrishell both offered very real responses to the joke.
The musician wrote back to Grace, "We are so so thrilled thank you so much x."
Chrishell also chimed in, not only adding to the running joke but also making a reference to her ex, Jason Oppenheim—who she split with in December 2021 due to their different views about starting a family.
"Jason punching the air," Chrishell quipped. "Thank you to all your well wishes for our bundle of joy.
Grace replied to the Selling Sunset star, apologizing for the spelling error in Chrishell's last name, writing, "love you mom sorry i don't know how to spell your last name yet."
Not to worry, as Chrishell assured her latest addition, "It's ok sweetie. All in due time. For now you can just call me mommy."
G Flip then added, "it's okay honey……. I cant spell moms name either. We will work on spelling after we practice drums for 37 hours."
It seems this trio has a lot on their plate between real estate showings, drum sessions and carrying the weight of Instagram comedic gold on their back.
The hilarious social media interaction comes after Chrishell revealed she and G Flip were dating during the first-ever reunion of Selling Sunset.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Chrishell shared. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."
Fans watched her relationship with Jason rise and fall during season five, as the pair ultimately went their separate ways.
During the reunion, Jason fought back tears as he reflected on the time that has passed since their split.
"It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff," Jason explained. "There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup."