See Jessica Simpson Slip Back Into 19-Year-Old Skirt From Newlyweds Era

Jessica Simpson recently re-wore a black Gucci pencil skirt she first rocked nearly two-decades ago while promoting Newlyweds on a late night talk show. See her in the frock below.

By Ashley Joy Parker May 10, 2022 1:15 AMTags
Jessica SimpsonNick LacheyGucciCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson is serving up some fashion nostalgia.

The singer-actress, 41, showed off a stylish new outfit on Instagram, which included a nearly 19-year-old designer skirt she first wore as a guest on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn in March 2012.

"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn," she captioned the snap on May 6. "@rachelzoe remember this?"

Stylist Rachel Zoe enthusiastically responded in the comments, "OMG YES!!!" 

For her 2022 ensemble, Jessica paired the vintage black pencil skirt with a cropped blacked blazer, a white tank with a black bra underneath and black platform sandals.

The fashion mogul starred on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica for three seasons alongside then husband Nick Lachey. The MTV docuseries premiered in 2003—one year after the couple's lavish wedding—and followed Jessica and Nick in their first years as husband and wife.

photos
Jessica Simpson's Open Book Memoir

They filed for divorce in December 2005, nine months after the series finale of Newlyweds.

While the show was a massive hit, Jessica said she knew it was time to put down the cameras when cracks in their marriage began to show.

 

Instagram

"Nick and I were very great at being together publicly and on-camera," she revealed on a 2020 episode of BuzzFeed News' AM to DM. "We were best at our relationship when we were singing together. I felt like we were at home in that place. But as far as doing the reality show, we just kind of had fun with it until the end—until we started having marital problems." 

The "Public Affair" singer said she just couldn't "lie to people" and recalled feeling "phony" once there was trouble in paradise.

"I didn't want to continue on with that," she said. "It wasn't real anymore. It wasn't reality. It wasn't who we were. There was lots of eye-rolling and that was real stuff."

Trending Stories

1

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

2

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

3

Yes, DeuxMoi Is the Inspiration for HBO Max's Next Drama

Simpson now shares Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, while Nick, 48, is dad to Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, with wife Vanessa Lachey.

MTV

Still, Jessica doesn't have any regrets about her stint on reality TV.

"If anything, it was great TV," she said on the April 18 episode of The Real. "It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun."

She added, "There's a lesson in everything."

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

2

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

3

Yes, DeuxMoi Is the Inspiration for HBO Max's Next Drama

4

Musician Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Dead at 31

5

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt