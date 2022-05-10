See Jessica Simpson Slip Back Into 19-Year-Old Skirt From Newlyweds Era

Jessica Simpson is serving up some fashion nostalgia.
The singer-actress, 41, showed off a stylish new outfit on Instagram, which included a nearly 19-year-old designer skirt she first wore as a guest on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn in March 2012.
"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn," she captioned the snap on May 6. "@rachelzoe remember this?"
Stylist Rachel Zoe enthusiastically responded in the comments, "OMG YES!!!"
For her 2022 ensemble, Jessica paired the vintage black pencil skirt with a cropped blacked blazer, a white tank with a black bra underneath and black platform sandals.
The fashion mogul starred on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica for three seasons alongside then husband Nick Lachey. The MTV docuseries premiered in 2003—one year after the couple's lavish wedding—and followed Jessica and Nick in their first years as husband and wife.
They filed for divorce in December 2005, nine months after the series finale of Newlyweds.
While the show was a massive hit, Jessica said she knew it was time to put down the cameras when cracks in their marriage began to show.
"Nick and I were very great at being together publicly and on-camera," she revealed on a 2020 episode of BuzzFeed News' AM to DM. "We were best at our relationship when we were singing together. I felt like we were at home in that place. But as far as doing the reality show, we just kind of had fun with it until the end—until we started having marital problems."
The "Public Affair" singer said she just couldn't "lie to people" and recalled feeling "phony" once there was trouble in paradise.
"I didn't want to continue on with that," she said. "It wasn't real anymore. It wasn't reality. It wasn't who we were. There was lots of eye-rolling and that was real stuff."
Simpson now shares Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, while Nick, 48, is dad to Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, with wife Vanessa Lachey.
Still, Jessica doesn't have any regrets about her stint on reality TV.
"If anything, it was great TV," she said on the April 18 episode of The Real. "It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun."
She added, "There's a lesson in everything."