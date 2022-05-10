See Jessica Simpson Slip Back Into 19-Year-Old Skirt From Newlyweds Era

Watch : Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson is serving up some fashion nostalgia.

The singer-actress, 41, showed off a stylish new outfit on Instagram, which included a nearly 19-year-old designer skirt she first wore as a guest on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn in March 2012.

"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn," she captioned the snap on May 6. "@rachelzoe remember this?"

Stylist Rachel Zoe enthusiastically responded in the comments, "OMG YES!!!"

For her 2022 ensemble, Jessica paired the vintage black pencil skirt with a cropped blacked blazer, a white tank with a black bra underneath and black platform sandals.

The fashion mogul starred on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica for three seasons alongside then husband Nick Lachey. The MTV docuseries premiered in 2003—one year after the couple's lavish wedding—and followed Jessica and Nick in their first years as husband and wife.