How to Watch Eurovision 2022

Watch : Rachel McAdams' Real-Life Experience at Eurovision

Our favorite international music competition is back!

On May 10, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest kicks off in Turin, Italy. The 66th edition of the global phenomenon is themed "The Sound of Beauty" and will feature dazzling performances from 40 different countries.

Italy, who won last year's contest with Måneskin's "Zitti e buoni," is playing host city for the third time and the first time since 1991. Måneskin, who went on to find international success and acclaim with their song "Beggin'," will return to the Eurovision stage for a performance of their new song "Supermodel" during the show's Grand Final.

The event will return to full capacity after last year's event was held with a limited audience of 3,500 in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eurovision has been responsible for helping to launch the careers of artists like Céline Dion, ABBA and Olivia Newton-John. For details on this year's competition—and who has the chance to join them!—keep reading.