This $12 Pack of Genius Scrunchies on Amazon Can Hide Cash, Lip Balm, Crystals & So Much More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love finding products that are so simple yet totally genius. Take for instance, the brilliant and super convenient Burt's Bees x PopSocket lip balm compact or the smart reusable notebook from Amazon that keeps your notes organized for less than $20. Today, we're bringing you another fab find that's practical, fashionable and totally affordable.
LokiStashed's hair scrunchie, also known as The Original Hidden Pocket Scrunchie, can hide small objects like a a house key, cash or lip balm right inside your scrunchie. With Mercury retrograde happening now, you can even stash a crystal or two inside these scrunchies to keep yourself protected.
It's also the perfect accessory to have on while you're traveling, walking the dog, going to the fair, hitting the beach or enjoying a night out. If you only need to carry around the absolute essentials, these scrunchies are a must-have.
These scrunchies have over 2,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they're well made, super soft, useful and such a great value. Some reviewers say you can even fit a lot more thank you think. If you want to snag a pack for yourself or read more about why Amazon shoppers love these so much, check out the below.
LokiStashed The Original Hidden Scrunchie - 3 Pack
These scrunchies come in two color packs: one pastel set and one classic set with black, tan and navy. The scrunchies are made of premium velvet material with a slight glossy finish. Best part is, they have a secret zipper pocket that you can use to stash small items like your key, lip balm or cash. It's such a neat product, especially if you're going to be out and about. It's also pretty affordable for just $12 a pack. Definitely worth trying out!
Want to know what Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"I am so excited to try these out! They are stretchy, soft, and durable. Being on the thick side, it fits on my chubby wrist so definitely plus size approved. I'm so excited to have these at EDC to put my keys or chapstick. I can easily access my wrist instead of going through my whole bag. Definitely worth it."
"I love my new scrunchies! They actually fit my hair tight! I love that I can throw my extra key in it and not worry about losing it. And it's comfy and soft! I love it! I'll continue to buy ONLY these!"
"I'm really excited about this product! I love scrunchies and hate when I don't have room to carry something. This is a really smart and creative invention!"
"Great for workouts. My daughter loves to go on runs and hikes, and thankfully usually brings her dog along. But he's not even close to an attack dog, and we want her to be safe. I bought these for her. They are perfect for holding keys, lip balm, and cash. She has a small thing of pepper spray in one as well. Also perfect for when she goes out. No one wants to hold a purse all night when they're dancing, and women's clothes have never been made to be practical with their pockets."
I bought these a little over a year ago for myself and love them. I've used them for concerts and even work to keep simple things like my debit card/license or just chapstick. I even bought some for my friend for Christmas since she's always out and about doing things, loves scrunchies, and hates bringing a bag every where. She's obsessed!"
"Perfect to travel! We haven't used these to actually hold our long hair in place; more as a tool to have cash on hand. These hair ties stretch & wrap well enough to look cute around a ponytail with a few dollars in the zipper pouch. Also, comfortable on my wrist/my kids' wrists!"
"Super comfortable and has more space then you would think. Love that the zippers blend with scrunchie!"
"Everyone loved these! My family loves to travel, so these are the perfect solution for hiding small necessities."
