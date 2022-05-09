Gap Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale: Score Shopper-Fave Shorts for $11 & More Incredible Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to add new spring and summer basics like denim shorts, white jeans, tees and tanks to your wardrobe? It's the perfect time to shop! Right now, Gap is having an amazing sale where you can save up to 50% off sunny day essentials. Not only that, you can also take an additional 40% off clearance styles. These discounts are so good, you can find items as low as $2.

Some of our favorite deals from Gap's current sale are the discounts on tees and tank tops. Chances are, you'll get a lot of use out of these over the next few months. Right now, they're on sale for just $12. There are a lot of colors to choose from, so you may want to snag more than one!

What goes great with a simple top? A pair of nice jeans like Gap's super trendy wide leg jeans or these customer-fave skinny jeans for just $21. For a really incredible deal, you can snag a pair of comfy denim shorts for as low as $11. We wouldn't pass that up!

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Gap's extra 40% off clearance sale. Check those out below.