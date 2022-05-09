Everything We Know About The Boys Season 3

Watch : Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys"

The Boys are back in town.

The hit Prime Video drama series—starring Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty—is returning to our small screens on June 3. And while we (im)patiently wait, we decided to gather up everything we know about season three so far.

Back in March, the first teaser for the new season was released with images of Urban's character Billy the Butcher with glowing eyes, Fukuhara's character dancing and lots of fighting.

During an appearance at SXSW Festival in April, Urban teased what we can expect this season from Butcher and the rest of the gang.

"In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster?," Urban asked. "And I think that's one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it's fun to see who actually ends up on whose side."