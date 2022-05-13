Proof Olivia Rodrigo Is Full Speed Ahead in the Music Industry

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and the 19-year-old is just getting started. Look back at her action-packed year ahead of the 2022 BBMAs, where she's up for 13 awards.

By Allison Crist May 13, 2022 12:00 PMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesBillboard Music AwardsOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo isn't just happy and healthy, she's one of the biggest musicians in the world. 

May marks one year since the singer-songwriter released her debut album SOUR—the kind of tour-de-force record that most artists would be lucky to claim as their magnum opus, let alone their introduction to the world—and to celebrate, she's set to compete in a whopping 13 categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15.

Olivia is the second-most nominated artist this year, but that should come as no surprise seeing as how she's been racking up accolades and smashing streaming records on a near-weekly basis ever since she released the career-launching "drivers license" in January 2021. 

The track isn't nominated at the BBMAs, but its fellow SOUR tune "good 4 u" and the Grammy-winning album itself are. SOUR, more specifically, is up for Top Billboard 200 Album—a trophy that it's certainly deserving of, having spent 50 total weeks in the top 15 of the chart during its run. Oh, and did we mention that SOUR made Olivia the fourth artist in history (and first woman ever) to chart 11 songs in the Hot 100's top 30 simultaneously?

photos
Olivia Rodrigo Through the Years

It's records like those that show just how much commercial success Olivia's already achieved at the ripe age of 19, but what makes her all the more special is the fact that she pours herself into her work, writing many of her own lyrics. As Olivia told The Guardian last year, "I'm a teenage girl; I write about stuff that I feel really intensely—and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely—and I think that's authentic and natural."  

Geffen Records

Her fans certainly agree. Olivia embarked on a nationwide SOUR tour (that naturally sold out after a matter of minutes) in April, and she typically pays tribute to each city by sharing photos and videos of concert attendees—often singing their hearts out; some with tears streaming from their eyes—to her social media. The simple gesture shows there's a genuine connection between Olivia and her fans, one that she fosters in both big and small ways—from inviting them to attend her own prom to simply interacting with their memes.

And thankfully for them, Olivia doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon. In fact, she just might pull off a successful sweep at the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards. 

While we wait to find out, see how Olivia's making an impact on another industry: fashion. Read on for her best style moments.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

2

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

3

TikToker Raises $200K for Uber Driver’s Sick Daughter After Robbery

Araya Doheny/WireImage
March 2022: "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)" Premiere

For the premiere of her Disney+ film, Olivia naturally stole the show with her pretty-in-pink look from the label FANCí, complete with edgy black gloves and baby bow details. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
March 2022: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Embracing the signature color of SOUR, she wrote a purple corset dress to the award show, where she picked up multiple trophies, including for female artist of the year. The Versace outfit was complete with black leggings for a punk feel.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
March 2022: Billboard Women In Music Awards

Olivia sported a white Area corset dress with black platform boots to accept her award for Woman of the Year.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2022: The BRIT Awards

In addition to walking away a winner, the singer walked the red carpet in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Couture dress.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
December 2021: Variety Hitmakers Brunch

For the star-studded event, Olivia rocked a Calvin Luo Spring 2022 black sheer mini-dress featuring a green bow paired with black platform Mary-Janes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
November 2021: American Music Awards

Making her AMAs debut, Olivia wowed in a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. As her dress was slightly see-through, the singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
September 2021: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Olivia attended the museum's opening wearing a sultry custom black strapless, slit detail dress from the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
September 2021: Met Gala

Olivia slayed the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit with feather details by Saint Laurent, styled with dramatic diamond dangle earrings and Saint Laurent platforms.

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
September 2021: MTV Video Music Awards

Before performing at the VMAs, Olivia walked the red carpet in an orange strapless Versace Spring 2001 Couture gown with a contrasting fuchsia tulle panel draped over it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify
July 2021: Happier Than Ever: The Destination Celebration

Olivia Rodrigo supported her pal Billie Eilish at the event wearing a cool custom two-piece look from Gonzo.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
July 2021: The White House

As she with met President Joe Biden, Olivia wore a Chanel Spring 1995 multi-colored pink tweed skirt which was accessorized with Justine Cenquet earrings, a black Amina Muaddi bag and white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
May 2021: The BRIT Awards

Olivia popped in a bright yellow Dior Pre-Fall 2021 tulle bustier gown accessorized with a black belt, Dior heels and Shaun Leane jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 2019: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Premiere

Olivia had a modern-day princess moment, pairing a white tee by Rebecca Minkoff with a black beaded ballgown skirt.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
August 2019: Disney+ Showcase and Presentation

Olivia looked perfectly polished in white turtleneck, burgundy pants and metallic sandals as she took part in the event Disney's D23 EXPO.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
October 2018: Chinese American Film Festival Opening Ceremony and Golden Angel Awards Ceremony

Olivia brought the glitz and glam to the red carpet, wearing a L.B.D. featuring a sheer neckline and long sleeves, styled with strappy sandals and red lip.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
June 2018: Incredibles 2 Premiere

For the animated premiere, the "good 4 u" singer wore a black and white polka dot spaghetti strap camisole paired with green tailored trousers. She completed the look with chunky platforms sandals.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
June 2018: Radio Disney Music Awards

Olivia shined in a sequined top and pink pants paired with neutral-colored platform sandals

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
December 2017: The Actors Fund's Looking Ahead Awards

Olivia looked sweet a blush pink cocktail dress featuring a ruffled neckline, paired with nude strappy sandals.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
November 2017: Coco Premiere

Olivia stunned in a red flutter sleeve dress with a ruffle hem, styled with red lace up pumps. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
October 2017: Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Olivia looked lovely in a frilly black dress with lace panels and gem details.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
May 2017: Everything, Everything Screening

Olivia had fun mixing prints for the film screening.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
May 2017: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premiere

For the Disney premiere, Olivia wore a romantic lace midi-dress from Topshop paired with metallic heels.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
April 2017: Radio Disney Music Awards

Looking fun and fresh, Olivia arrived wearing a red-and-white striped ruffled jumpsuit with red and blue heels.

David Buchan/Shutterstock
June 2016: Finding Dory Premiere

Olivia looked adorable paring a floral-embroidered skirt from SheIn with a black top.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
May 2016: Alice Through The Looking Glass Premiere

Olivia understood the assignment, arriving to the premiere in a flirty floral minidress from Urabn Outfitter's Alice Through The Looking Glass collection, paired with strappy blue heels.

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

2

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

3

TikToker Raises $200K for Uber Driver’s Sick Daughter After Robbery

4

Chaney Jones Debuts Tattoo Dedicated to Kanye "Ye" West

5

Ashley Judd Shares Mom Naomi Judd's Cause of Death