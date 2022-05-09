Travis Scott Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards After Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Diddy Announces Travis Scott Will PERFORM at BBMAs 2022

Travis Scott is slated to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards six months after the Astroworld tragedy.

Billboard announced on May 9 that the "SICKO MODE" rapper was joining the awards-show lineup. Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is also hosting the Billboard Music Awards, posted a video to Instagram sharing the announcement.

"I made a request, I made a demand," he said in the post on May 9. "I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy is hosting the show—I'm executive producing—he has to perform.' And NBC said 'yes.' So, it's going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing."

It was previously announced that Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto and Morgan Wallen would be performing.

This will be Travis' first major televised performance since the Nov. 5 Astroworld tragedy in Houston, where 10 audience members died, 25 were hospitalized and over 200 were treated for injuries after a crowd rush. Travis made a return to live public performances on May 8 at Miami's E11even Club. The 32-year-old put on a 45-minute show, performing tracks like "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone" and "Goosebumps."