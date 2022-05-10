See RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Produce Some Hilarious Receipts During Reunion Fight With Melissa Gorga

It wouldn't be a Real Housewives reunion without some receipts.
In this E! News exclusive preview of part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion, things are getting hilariously heated between frenemies Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin.
When host Andy Cohen reads a fan question asking Melissa why she said Jen was not being "authentic," Melissa explains, "I feel like Jennifer really started that with me just constantly saying everything that I do was fake."
Jennifer insists she "didn't say anything this season" to that effect.
Melissa adds, "If we roll back to the beginning it was you who started the s--t between us, is that fair to say?"
Andy reminds Jen, "You called her crooked."
Cut to Jen whipping out multiple printouts of various Instagram posts and social media comments. Exhibit A is Melissa's post from last season's reunion, where she called Jen "fake and conniving."
"On May 19 I woke up to this looking like this," Jennifer says before producing a printed-out photo of her face right after a rhinoplasty.
After showing off a few more social media posts, including her own IG post retaliating at Melissa, Andy jokes, "This is like a TED Talk."
"This crooked would never have been said if this wasn't said," Jennifer concludes, blaming Melissa for starting their feud. "I was attacked, Andy!"
Melissa jabs, "She wants us to look at her elective surgery and feel bad."
Check out the hilarious preview for yourself. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)