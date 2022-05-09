Steve Harvey Shares How Wife Marjorie Inspired His Style Evolution

Behind every fashionable man is an even more stylish woman.
Family Feud host Steve Harvey, 65, spilled all the secrets behind his style evolution, which he's documented on social media, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on May 9, revealing it was his wife Marjorie who helped inspire his new look.
"She said, ‘Steve, look, you've been on TV, you've got a brand, you protected it for so long.' She said, ‘The way you dress off-camera, people never see,'" Harvey told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "She said, ‘So, this is what I want you to think. I want you to start dressing like you dress offstage, but I'm gonna get you some help because you don't have time to go shopping.'"
Harvey joked, "What was I going to tell her, ‘No?' The woman you sleep with has a lot of power." Enter stylist Elly Karamoh, who often shares Harvey's fab fits on his Instagram.
Other celebrities have taken a liking to Harvey's new style, including Snoop Dogg, who shared a meme of the host's recent Prada-and-Balenciaga airport outfit on Instagram. "They say Steve Harvey bout to drop some s--t with Lil Baby," the musician's post read.
"Obviously, I look like a rapper," Harvey joked about Snoop's hilarious post, saying, "That outfit will never be worn again."
Not only is he looking good, Harvey is working to help others feel good on the inside and out with his new fitness-and-wellness business Ageless.
"My motto for Ageless is, 'All the time is undefeated, but there's honor in the fight.' I'm not gonna sit up here and let old age just come, just brush me off," he told Daily Pop. "Walk old, think old, smell old—I'm not doing that."
Staying in shape is important for Harvey, especially since his daughter Lori is dating one of Hollywood's hottest men, Michael B. Jordan. And while the Black Panther actor's abs can make anyone envious, Harvey joked that he is "65, not 26 or 35."
"If I look like that," Harvey said about a shirtless pic of Jordan, "I host Family Feud with no shirt on."
