Madelyn Cline's Latest Outer Banks Tease Will Have Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Madelyn Cline shared new details about season 3 of Outer Banks. Will she spill on the future of Sarah and John B? Keep reading to find out.

All Outer Banks fans want is for someone to kiss and tell.
 
As excitement continues to build for season three of the Netflix series, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, is preparing for another juicy plotline that is sure to delight—and surprise—fans.
 
"I think there will be a lot of resolve for Sarah," Madelyn exclusively shared with E! News. "A lot of resolve and emotions towards her family. We haven't seen her stand on her own two feet with her family for the last seasons, so we're finally seeing that."
 
And don't expect Sarah to be the only character evolving. According to Madelyn, viewers may see a lot of changes for the Kooks and the Pogues.
 
"We're exploring a lot of different dynamics and story lines that we haven't had a chance to yet," she said. "I'm just really excited about everything that we've shot and everything that I've read so far."

This season, the cast will film scenes in Charleston, S.C. And while Madelyn joked that it feels like "coming back to school" every time a new season starts filming, she was excited to take a field trip to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami with TAG Heuer, who is the official timekeeper of Oracle Red Bull Racing, where she took part in a unique go-kart experience.

The 24-year-old found herself in the driver's seat at the star-studded event. And while the sights and sounds of the 305 may have the actress in great spirits, she isn't ready to share more details about her on-screen relationship with John B (Chase Stokes).

As for the question on everybody's mind—what's the status of Sarah and John B—she says, "My lips are sealed. I will say nothing. I think anticipation is one of the best things about being in the off-season. I get so excited myself to even get a new script. I can't wait for everyone to experience that."
 
Back in November, Chase and Madelyn broke up after more than a year of dating. Just weeks later, they were seen together in Atlanta.

And if you think Chase is going to share more details about season three, good luck! The actor recently pleaded with fans on social media not to spoil the show as filming begins.
 
"I hate that I'm having to post this again but please, do not post spoilers of us working," he wrote in March. "This is an exhausting process and we have a really exciting story to tell…I know you're all excited and anxious but I promise—it will be worth the wait."
 
Catch up on season 1 and 2 of Outer Banks, streaming now on Netflix.

