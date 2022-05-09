See Céline Dion's 3 Sons All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Watch : Celine Dion Reflects on Her 26-Year-Long Music Career

Céline Dion spent her 2022 Mother's Day surrounded by family.

To mark the special occasion, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a rare photo of herself on Instagram with her three sons—René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, whose dad was Dion's husband, late music producer René Angélil. They are all smiling in front of a lit red-velvet bundt cake.

Though Dion said she felt lucky to be spending time with her children, she couldn't help but think about the moms who are currently in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and those who have lost their kids.

"This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children," she captioned the May 8 post. "And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life. These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families."