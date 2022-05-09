Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Details Plans For Season 2

Watch : Abbott Elementary Star Talks Show's Unpredictable Success

Quinta Brunson finished her first year at Abbott Elementary with flying colors.

At the age of 32, Quinta's ABC series has been renewed for a second season and has a rare 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But the actress is staying humble about her success.

In a recent interview with E! News, the showrunner said she and the writers are keeping their heads down as they plan their new episodes, explaining, "We're kind of going with the flow, seeing what feels natural to us to bring back from the first season and what to elaborate more on."

And, of course, they want to maintain the lighthearted humor that brought audiences in the first time around.

But Quinta hesitated to share too many details about the new episodes—after all, they're still in the early stages of writing. However, she promised there are exciting stories about the teachers and other Abbott Elementary staff members in the works.