13 Ridiculously Affordable Fashion Finds That Target Shoppers Swear By

No Target run is complete without making a stop at their clothing section. Thanks to Target, you can fill your spring wardrobe with some really cute new dresses, jeans, tops, shorts and more for a really good price. We're talking fashion finds under $50, many of which, you can even snag for under $25!
For instance, in the market for a new pair of jeans? Target brands like Universal Thread and Wild Fable have a ton of great trendy options that won't hurt your wallet. Shoppers love these Super-High Rise Straight Jeans from Wild Fable, with many of them saying they're so comfortable and easy to move around in. Plus, they're just $22. Looking for a denim jacket to throw on over a cute dress? This denim jacket from Universal Thread is on sale now for just $25.
So, if you're in the mood to do some shopping today, we've rounded up some ridiculously affordable clothing from Target that shoppers can't get enough of. Check those out below.
Wild Fable Super-High Rise Straight Jeans
Need some quality jeans that won't break the bank? These super-high rise straight jeans from Wild Fable are a great option. They were designed to give a relaxed fit for all day comfort and the slight frayed hems give it an extra touch of style.
As one Target reviewer wrote, "Have to say hands-down these are one of my favorite jeans. They're so comfortable and hold onto their stretch and quality after many washes. They just an overall perfect jean to wear for any occasion. They fit the body right, give enough room for stretch, and they're comfortable enough to move around. My only regret is that I didn't purchase more."
A New Day Sweatshirt
A New Day took your classic sweatshirt and gave it their own unique chic twist. It comes in a wide range of colors from cream to bold rose pink. Target shoppers love how soft these are, as well as the oversized fit. They're also really affordable at just $18.
Universal Thread Denim Jacket
Need a denim jacket to upgrade your outfit this season? Right now, this option from Universal Thread is on sale for just $25. As one Target shopper wrote, "Best jean jacket! I styled this so many ways!Perfect weight, perfect style, perfect color! Very vintage look. I usually can't find one that fits my odd shape, but this one fit perfect."
A New Day High-Rise Pleat Front Shorts
These stylish pleat front shorts are highly versatile and can be worn dressed up or down. It comes in a nice range of colors and patterns, and Target shoppers love how comfortable these are to wear. You'll want to add a couple of these to your wardrobe!
Universal Thread Flutter Sleeveless Dress
This beautiful dress from Universal Thread comes in four colors and patterns, and features a chic back cutout, side pockets and a flattering smocked waist. According to one reviewer, it has the perfect git. "Beautiful dress. It looks so much better actually on a body, than it does hanging on the rack. I want all the colors!"
A New Day High-Rise Knit Drawstring Ankle Pull-On Pants
Need a comfy pair of chic work pants you can comfortably wear all day long? These pants from A New Day are definitely worth adding to cart. They come in a variety of colors and patterns including light brown, purple and black. Shoppers describe these as "comfortable" and "professional." Plus, they're a really great price at just $20.
A New Day Short Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt Dress
This classic t-shirt dress was made with soft fabric and spandex and features slits at the hem to give it a "breezy flair." According to one Target shopper, it fits perfectly and is a summer must-have. Another wrote, "The fabric is soft, and thicker weight so it skims over my body flaws. A keeper for $20." Right now, it's actually on sale for just $17!
A New Day Sleeveless Rib Knit Ballet Dress
This sleeveless ballet dress is "comfy" and "cute," according to Target reviewers. It comes in light blue and light yellow, both of which are perfect for the season. It's also on sale right now for $17.
Wild Fable Sleeveless One Shoulder Cut Out Dress
You'll be ready for a night out when you throw on this cute one-shoulder dress from Wild Fable. According to one reviewer, the dress gets compliments all the time, while another loved it so much they bought three colors. Right now it's on sale for $26.
Stars Above Perfectly Cozy Lounge Jogger Pants
You'll be perfectly cozy in these lounge joggers from Star Above. They're lightweight, super soft and are available in two colors right now. Target shoppers love these so much, they're their go-to lounge pants.
Universal Thread Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
Universal Thread makes really good quality jeans for the price, and we're not the only ones who think so! According to one shopper, these are the "best jeans for plus size women," while another said they were great for "shorties and petites." They're comfy, well made and last long. Best part is, they're only $20.
Universal Thread Sleeveless Knit T-Shirt Dress
According to one Target shopper, it's the "most comfortable dress ever!" One even called it the "easiest thing to wear." This versatile t-shirt dress comes in four colors, and it's on sale for $17.
A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress
Target shoppers can't get enough of this spring and summer wardrobe staple. One wrote, "I love this dress. You can wear it the way the model is wearing it to dress up or if you want to change up the look you can wear it backwards! It's so cute!" Another said the dress is very forgiving due to the stretchiness of the waist and chest area, and it's also very flattering. It comes bright pink, blue swirl and black. Reviewers recommend sizing down for the best fit.
