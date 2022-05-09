The Highly Anticipated Avatar Sequel Trailer Will Transport You Back to Pandora

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's time to travel back to Pandora.

13 years after the release of the first Avatar film, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters on Dec. 16.

The James Cameron-created film is "set more than a decade after the events of the first film" and "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids)," according to the film's description, "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The trailer opens with soothing music, underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes that will transport you back into the world of Avatar.

"I know one thing," Jake says to Neytiri in the trailer. "This family is our fortress."

The film returns with original cast members, including Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Sigourney Weaver in a new role. Kate Winslet joins the cast as Ronal, along with Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin as Varang.