How Katy Perry Celebrated Her Second Mother's Day With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy

Watch : Katy Perry Dishes on Mother's Day Breakfast & Beach Bike Ride

Katy Perry and her daughter spent Mother's Day like true California girls.

The singer shared how she celebrated her second Mother's Day with fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on the May 8 American Idol red carpet.

"I'm soaking it all in," Perry said about becoming a mother in August 2020. The "Hot 'N Cold" singer shared that she and her family spent the holiday doing one of her favorite activities.

"We got the time to go on a bike ride to breakfast. That's one of my favorite things to do in life, is ride my bike and ride with Daisy on the back," Perry told E! News. "We rode at the beach, and it was just so beautiful, that California sun, that serotonin that I needed. And I was just, like, screaming how grateful I was and just, like, it just feels good to be a little unit. A little family."