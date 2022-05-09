Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message for "Sweet Baby" Psalm West Is Guaranteed to Warm Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her littlest one in a big way.

Psalm West turns three May 9, and after kicking off the birthday fun with a Hulk-themed party, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew are now sharing sweet tributes to her and Kanye West's son on social media. 

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," Kim wrote alongside several photos from the recent bash, some of which featured Psalm's siblings, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Kris Jenner made an Instagram post of her own, sharing a mix of throwbacks and recent pics featuring her and Psalm. "Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!!" Kris wrote. "Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew!!!!"

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Going on to describe Psalm as "such a bright light every single day," Kris added, "I wish you the most magical birthday and feel so so blessed that God chose me to be your Grandma!!!! I love you Psalmy."

Keep the celebrations going and scroll through the below gallery to get an inside look at Psalm's Hulk-themed bash.

Let the Party Begin

Welcome to Psalm's 3rd birthday party!

All in the Details

According to a source, the party was organized by event planner Mindy Weiss. Kim also gave a shout-out to Pop Ink Design Studio and party supplies and balloon styling company Wild Child.

Marvelous Touches

"Look at this mirror," Kim said. "The hands are smashed in there."

Cool Ride

Psalm arrived to his party on a purple and green four-wheeler.

Super Slime

Guests could deck out their slime with tons of fun accessories.

Making It Their Own

And they could even add their own scents, like apple, strawberry, bubble gum or cotton candy.

Incredible Decorations

Just look at that sign and the skyscrapers! 

The Hulk Himself

Oh hey there, Bruce!

A Smashing Cake

Who wants a slice?

Candy Hulk Hands

Guests could bust open the chocolate Hulk Hands to find even more sweets inside.

Tons of Treats

And if they were still hungry, they could dine on churros featuring the birthday boy.

A Cousins Dance Party

Penelope Disick, North West, Chicago West and True Thompson all seemed to have a ball rocking out underneath the balloon archway.

Piñata Time

Khloe Kardashian cheered on her daughter as True tried to crack open the piñata.

