Country Star Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Call Off Divorce

Nearly three months after pregnant Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce from singer Sam Hunt, the couple is now giving their marriage another try.

Looks like Sam Hunt won't be single for the summer. 

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer, 37, and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed to call off their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In the documents, which were filed in February, Fowler, 36, asked a judge to dismiss the case and her request was approved. 

E! News has reached out to both Hunt and Fowler's attorneys for comment and has not heard back yet.

The dismissal could mean that the couple, who tied the knot in April 2017, are reconciling ahead of the arrival of their baby girl—their first child—at the end of this month.

In February, Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt in a Tennessee court. According to court documents that were reviewed by E! News at the time, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and accused her husband of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

Fowler requested primary custody of the couple's baby girl after her birth, and for Hunt to pay her child support and alimony. She also asked that she and the country music star be "awarded their respective separate property."

The divorce filing was the first time Hunt and Fowler had announced the pregnancy news to the public. In March, the singer revealed the sex of the baby and shared that they hadn't chosen a name for her yet. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," he said while co-hosting the Country Countdown USA radio show on March 24. "I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

Hunt added, "Over the last four, five years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it. … I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

