You'll Never Guess Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal's Group Chat Name

Ahead of the Conversations With Friends premiere, Joe Alwyn discussed his friendship with Normal People star Paul Mescal.

By Cydney Contreras May 09, 2022 5:29 PMTags
TVCelebritiesJoe Alwyn
Watch: Joe Alwyn FINALLY Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

If you looked at Joe Alwyn's Conversations With Friends, you'd see a group chat titled "The Tortured Man Club."

This is the name that Joe and Paul Mescal's mutual friend chose for their WhatsApp group after Joe was cast in the upcoming Sally Rooney series. Joe told GQ that the moniker is "a reflection on Connell and Nick," the actors' respective characters in Normal People and Conversations With Friends.

Indeed, the actors portray some truly complicated characters. In Conversations With Friends, Nick is a married photographer who becomes romantically involved with a young poet, while Paul's Connell struggles with communication, a problem that routinely jeopardizes his relationship with Daisy Edgar-Jones' Marianne

But Joe said Paul isn't as tortured as his Normal People character, Connell, calling him a "lovely guy."

The two actors eventually met in real life while filming Conversations With Friends in Dublin, the gloomy backdrop for a majority of Sally's novels. 

 

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

While Joe has yet to meet the author, he noted that she gave him some pointers on playing Nick. Over email, they discussed the photographer and she shared a playlist of the music Nick would listen to, including Kanye WestThe National and Pavement: "I remember Sally saying about The National, Nick has that kind of downbeat, tired, but still vaguely charismatic quality to him as they do in their music," Joe shared.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Coincidentally, The National's Aaron Dessner produced Taylor Swift's album Folklore. Joe, Taylor's longtime boyfriend, collaborated with her during the coronavirus pandemic and is credited as a writer on album tracks "Exile," "Betty" and more. "It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it," he shared. "It was nice getting such a positive reception."

But don't expect Joe to get into singing anytime soon. When asked if there's a version of "Exile" with his vocals on it, Joe groaned, "Jesus, there's probably a voice note somewhere that should be burned."

Conversations With Friends premieres May 15 on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

2
Update!

Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

3

Country Star Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Call Off Divorce

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

2
Update!

Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

3

Country Star Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Call Off Divorce

4

Pregnant Rihanna Sparkles During Mother's Day Dinner With A$AP Rocky

5

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi