Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

The sports community is mourning the loss of basketball player Adreian Payne.

The Ohio native, who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic during his NBA career, has passed away at the age of 31, Florida authorities confirm to E! News. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a local residence early May 9 regarding a shooting.

"A male in his 30s who had been shot, later identified as Adreian Payne, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead," law enforcement tells E! News, adding that the shooter "stayed at the scene and was transported to OCSO headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives." The individual was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Fellow sports star Jared Sullinger Sr. tweeted a tribute to Payne after his death was announced. "Hate the news i received this morning," he wrote. "Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne."